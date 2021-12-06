Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $202,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

