Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,029,000 after buying an additional 2,029,558 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $306.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

