Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.39 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

