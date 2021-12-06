Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 51 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $203.50 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

