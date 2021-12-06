JMP Securities Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $385.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.15. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

