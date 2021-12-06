JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to Outperform at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 49.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

