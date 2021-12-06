JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

