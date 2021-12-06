Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.35 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

