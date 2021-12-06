Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Advantage in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

