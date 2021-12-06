JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JD.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

