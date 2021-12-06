JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $35.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.