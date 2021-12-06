Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 611 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $99,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXON opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

