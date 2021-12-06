iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $31.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

