iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.80. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $238.04 and a one year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

