iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

