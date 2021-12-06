iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

