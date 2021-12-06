iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

