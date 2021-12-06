iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 191.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 157,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. 94,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

