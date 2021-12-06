iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Position Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

