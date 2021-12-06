iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,459. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.