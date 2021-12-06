iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

