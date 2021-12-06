iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 639,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,017.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 255,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.