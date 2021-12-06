iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 504.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,017.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 255,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 884.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 527.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 954.2% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $61.31 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.