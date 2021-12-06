iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.95 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.