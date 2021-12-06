iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

ICLN traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 176,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

