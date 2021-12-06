iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

