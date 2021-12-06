iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

