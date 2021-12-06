iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.