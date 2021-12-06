IQ.cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,112.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $106,636.47 and approximately $11,112.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

