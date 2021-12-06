Investors Financial Group LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,039,610 shares of company stock worth $197,558,516 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.