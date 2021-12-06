Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

