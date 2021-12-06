Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO):
- 12/4/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/25/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. "
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
