Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO):

12/4/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. "

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

