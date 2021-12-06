Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.45 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

