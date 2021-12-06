Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $293.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $321.48.

