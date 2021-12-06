Invesco Ltd. Purchases 22,185 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 802.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

