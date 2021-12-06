Invesco Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 332.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

