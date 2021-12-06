Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 257.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $359.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

