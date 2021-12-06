Invesco Ltd. Buys 118,772 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Comstock Resources worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 722,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 343,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.