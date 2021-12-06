Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

