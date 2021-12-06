Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,632. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

