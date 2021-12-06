Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 338,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,648. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

