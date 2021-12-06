Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,832. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.