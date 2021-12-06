Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

BSCO opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $22.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

