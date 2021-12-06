Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Holdings Cut by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.14 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

