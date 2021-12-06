Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Intertrust from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ITRUF opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intertrust has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

