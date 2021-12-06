Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $29.04 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.33 billion and $289.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,173,883 coins and its circulating supply is 183,689,694 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

