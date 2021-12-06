International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after purchasing an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

