International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM opened at $119.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

