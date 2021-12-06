Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFSPF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

