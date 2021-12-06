Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

